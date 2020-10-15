Use Apple Pay and get 15% off from American Eagle, Aerie, and Tailgate when you check out using promo code APPLEPAY in the AE + Aerie app, on ae.com, or on aerie.com, through October 21.

Apple has just launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, and this time its all about fashion. The company has announced that, between October 14 and October 21, customers can earn 15% off from American Eagle, Aerie, and Tailgate. In order to receive the discount, you must shop at ae.com, aerie.com, or on the AE + Aerie app . During checkout, you must also enter the promo code APPLEPAY checkout using Apple Pay .

The promotion will be available until October 22, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Apple notes that the promotion is only available on its websites and mobile app, and not in its retail stores.

You can check out the full terms and conditions of the promotion below:

Valid October 14, 2020, 12:00 a.m. ET, through October 22, 2020, 6:00 a.m. ET. Receive 15% off your AE®, Aerie®, and Tailgate® purchase online only at ae.com and aerie.com and in the AE + Aerie app when you use Apple Pay as sole payment method for purchase. Must enter code APPLEPAY in the ae.com or aerie.com or AE + Aerie app shopping bag. All prices and/or promotions at ae.com and aerie.com are reflected in USD. Discount applies to merchandise costs only, prior to sales tax and shipping and handling. This discount is neither redeemable for cash, nor applicable toward previously purchased merchandise. Not valid in stores. Valid for select AE, Aerie, and Tailgate branded merchandise only. Offer excludes Aerie undies, clearance merchandise, 3rd party merchandise and Gift Cards. Discount promotion and associated terms and conditions subject to change at AEO's sole discretion.© 2020 AEO MANAGEMENT CO. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.