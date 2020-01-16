The email explains that the offer is available to anyone who uses Apple Pay to load their Power Card using the Dave & Buster's iOS app between now and January 30th.

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion today: 50% off games at Dave and Busters , the popular nationwide restaurant and entertainment business. Reported by MacRumors , Apple Pay customers were notified of the promotion by email on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac today.

"Get to the next level. With Apple Pay. 50% off gameplay with Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay and get 50% off gameplay when you load your Power Card in the Dave & Buster's app through January 30."

If you are a new rewards member to Dave & Busters, you need to sign up for your rewards account using the Dave & Busters app in order to qualify for the 50% off promotion. The promotion will be automatically applied to gameplay purchases made using Apple Pay for new customers.

If you already have a rewards account, you can still take advantage of the offer by using Apple Pay to reload your existing Power Card in the Dave & Busters iOS app.

