What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion: 50% off at Dave & Busters.
- New and existing Power Card customers are eligible for the offer.
- Those interested must reload their Power Card using Apple Pay in the app by January 30th.
Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion today: 50% off games at Dave and Busters, the popular nationwide restaurant and entertainment business. Reported by MacRumors, Apple Pay customers were notified of the promotion by email on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac today.
The email explains that the offer is available to anyone who uses Apple Pay to load their Power Card using the Dave & Buster's iOS app between now and January 30th.
"Get to the next level. With Apple Pay. 50% off gameplay with Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay and get 50% off gameplay when you load your Power Card in the Dave & Buster's app through January 30."
If you are a new rewards member to Dave & Busters, you need to sign up for your rewards account using the Dave & Busters app in order to qualify for the 50% off promotion. The promotion will be automatically applied to gameplay purchases made using Apple Pay for new customers.
If you already have a rewards account, you can still take advantage of the offer by using Apple Pay to reload your existing Power Card in the Dave & Busters iOS app.
