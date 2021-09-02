The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and this one is all about saving money on delivery.

Apple has sent Apple Pay customers an email this evening with a new special offer for anyone who wants to try or is already using Instacart, the popular grocery delivery app.

Between now and September 8, both new and existing Instacart users can get some money off their orders. The deal is better for new customers, of course, but it is nice that existing customers get something.

New customers can nab $30 off delivery of $50 with the code APPLEPAY30. Existing customers can get $5 off an order of $35 or more with the code APPLEPAY5.

Both promotions are live now and will be available until September 8. If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, below are the full terms and conditions for each offer:

New user offer terms: $30 off is valid through September 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT and is valid only in the United States for new users making their first order of $50 or more with one retailer, purchased through Instacart.com or Instacart mobile iOS app, using Apple Pay as payment method, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees, or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred, or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes. † Existing user offer terms: $5 off is valid through September 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT and is valid only in the United States for one order of $35 or more with one retailer, purchased through Instacart.com or Instacart mobile iOS app, using Apple Pay as payment method, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees, or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred, or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller.