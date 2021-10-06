Apple Pay makes its Bahrain debut with NBB, ila, and BBK banks

People in Bahrain can now use Apple Pay for the first time, so long as they bank with NBB, ila, or BBK.

All three banks announced their Apple Pay support via Instagram, saying that the move will make it possible for people to take advantage of "faster, easier, and safer payments."

The Bahrain rollout was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Mac.

Customers can now add their cards to their Wallet, with both debit and credit cards supported by NBB and ila. BBK, by contrast, is only supporting debit cards at the time of writing.

Apple Pay support will allow customers to make contactless payments via their iPhone and Apple Watch, with payments perhaps the best iPhone feature that most people forget all about.

Apple Pay first launched in the United States in 2014 with other countries coming online in 2015 and beyond. Yet more countries are adding Apple Pay support even today, with Qatari bank QNB getting in on the act this past August.

Apple Pay not only allows for contactles in-person payments, but also allows for web-based payments as well. The Apple Pay checkout process is undoubtedly one of the quickest and easiest around, making it easier and more secure for people to buy items online.