Starting today, iPhone and Apple Watch owners will be able to use Apple Pay to travel at New York City's Penn Station. Reported by MacRumors, the MTA, New York City's public transit agency, announced that it has brought its tap-and-go payment system to the iconic station.

Called OMNY, the payment system enables travelers to pay for their fare using their contactless credit card, debit card, or prepaid card. It also supports digital wallets like Google Pay™, Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and even Fitbit Pay™. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards are all currently supported, while Discover cards "will be supported soon".

According to the MTA, 96 OMNY readers are now accepting contactless payments at 18 turnstile arrays serving the A, C, E and 1, 2, 3 lines at the station. The MTA is planning an aggressive expansion of the technology, saying that it is adding 85 more stations by the end of the month. MTA-operated buses in Manhattan will start to implement OMNY by March of 2020. By the end of 2020, the MTA plans to make OMNY available at all 472 of its subway stations and bus routes.