What you need to know
- Apple Pay support has been brought to Germany's largest banking network.
- The service is now available to customers of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank.
- Support is currently limited to credit cards.
Apple Pay's latest expansion is bringing support for the service to over thirty million banking customers in Germany.
According to a new report by Focus, the digital payment platform is now available for customers of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank. The Federal Association of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank is a consortium of over one thousand independent credit unions and Germany's largest banking group.
While support for Apple Pay has been added for all of the banking group's customers, it is only available for credit cards offered by the institutions. Debit card support is planned, but is currently unavailable.
Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank joins dozens of other banks who are already supporting the service, according to the Apple Pay website. The full list of supporting banking instituions in the country currently include:
- Allianz
- American Express
- Augsburger Aktienbank
- boon.
- bunq
- comdirect
- Commerzbank AG
- Consors Bank
- Consors Finanz
- Crosscard
- Curve
- Deutsche Bank
- Deutsche Kreditbank AG (Visa credit cards, Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card)
- fidor BANK
- Fleetmoney
- Hanseatic Bank
- HypoVereinsbank / UniCredit Bank AG
- iCard
- ING
- Klarna
- Monese
- N26
- Netbank
- Norisbank
- o2 Banking
- Openbank
- Revolut
- Sparkasse
- Ticket Restaurant Edenred
- TransferWise
- Viabuy
- VIMpay
Customers who are part of the network can now add their credit cards for use on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Credit cards can be added to Apple Pay through the Wallet App by tapping on the "plus" icon at the top right of the app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Plugable's new TB 3 and USB-C dock puts all the ports right on your desk
Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks are all the rage and Plugable has a real heavyweight to share. It's available now, costing $179.
Apple's next AirPods Pro may be delayed until next year
A DigiTimes report says that Apple's new AirPods Pro might be delayed until next year.
Stunning new iPhone 12 leaks video shows off smaller notch concept
EverythingApplePro has brought recent iPhone 12 leaks regarding a smaller notch to life in this stunning new video.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.