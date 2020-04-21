Apple Pay's latest expansion is bringing support for the service to over thirty million banking customers in Germany.

According to a new report by Focus, the digital payment platform is now available for customers of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank. The Federal Association of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank is a consortium of over one thousand independent credit unions and Germany's largest banking group.

While support for Apple Pay has been added for all of the banking group's customers, it is only available for credit cards offered by the institutions. Debit card support is planned, but is currently unavailable.

Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank joins dozens of other banks who are already supporting the service, according to the Apple Pay website. The full list of supporting banking instituions in the country currently include:

Allianz

American Express

Augsburger Aktienbank

boon.

bunq

comdirect

Commerzbank AG

Consors Bank

Consors Finanz

Crosscard

Curve

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (Visa credit cards, Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card)

fidor BANK

Fleetmoney

Hanseatic Bank

HypoVereinsbank / UniCredit Bank AG

iCard

ING

Klarna

Monese

N26

Netbank

Norisbank

o2 Banking

Openbank

Revolut

Sparkasse

Ticket Restaurant Edenred

TransferWise

Viabuy

VIMpay

Customers who are part of the network can now add their credit cards for use on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Credit cards can be added to Apple Pay through the Wallet App by tapping on the "plus" icon at the top right of the app.