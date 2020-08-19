What you need to know
- Apple Pay is now available at some new banks across Europe.
- It's now available at new banks in Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
- ING, American Express, Santander, and UBS are all now online.
It's sometimes very easy to forget that Apple Pay isn't available at every bank around the world, especially if you happen to live in a country where it's ubiquitous. But Apple Pay continues to expand its reach around the globe with the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Switzerland now all getting new Apple Pay support at specific banks.
Those who are customers of ING in Italy, Santander in Portugal, Americal Express in the Netherlands, and UBS in Switzerland can all now sign up for Apple Pay for the first time and they really, really should.
Ora con ING ed Apple Pay paghi in modo facile, veloce e sicuro direttamente con il tuo iPhone. Scopri di più su: https://t.co/hrWKd3i69Z pic.twitter.com/XPj8pBrc57— ING Italia (@INGItalia) August 4, 2020
Alongside the new countries, Canadian carrier Rogers has added Apple Pay support to its own line of Mastercards as spotted by MacRumors,
Apple Pay lets iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac owners use their device to pay without whipping out their card and it's something everyone should be making use of – especially right now.
