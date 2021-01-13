Apple Pay Winter Panera PromoSource: Apple

  • Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion.
  • The promotion offers four months of unlimited free coffee at Panera.
  • Customers must subscribe to the service using Apple Pay through the Panera Bread app.

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion. Starting today, customers can redeem four months of unlimited coffee at Panera Bread if they check out with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app.

Panera Bread offers an unlimited coffee subscription called MyPanera+ Coffee and, starting on Wednesday, new subscribers can get four months of the service for free. The offer is available starting today and can be redeemed through January 27, 2021. The offer is limited to new subscribers, but existing ones may be eligible for a free cookie if they switch their payment method to Apple Pay.

MyPanera Plus CoffeeSource: Panera

As the terms state, you must start your subscription, using Apple Pay, in the Panera Bread app.

Sign up for a new MyPanera+ Coffee subscription here and get your first four months free when you check out with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app, through January 27. If you already have a coffee subscription, switch your payment method to Apple Pay here and get a free cookie.

Those with Apple Card can also earn 3% Daily Cash when paying for the MyPanera+ Coffee subscription through Apple Pay. The subscription, after the four-month promotion is over, will automatically renew at $8.99 per month.

If you'd like to sign up, you can download the Panera Bread app for free from the App Store.

