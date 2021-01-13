Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion. Starting today, customers can redeem four months of unlimited coffee at Panera Bread if they check out with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app.

Panera Bread offers an unlimited coffee subscription called MyPanera+ Coffee and, starting on Wednesday, new subscribers can get four months of the service for free. The offer is available starting today and can be redeemed through January 27, 2021. The offer is limited to new subscribers, but existing ones may be eligible for a free cookie if they switch their payment method to Apple Pay.