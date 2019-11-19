What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out its Apple Pay service to Belarus.
- It is now supported by BPS-Sberbank in the country.
- Both Visa and Mastercard will be supported.
Belarusian bank BPS-Sberbank has announced that it will now support Apple Pay, as Belarus becomes the 58th country to support the service.
The company website states:
Take full advantage of the BPS-Sberbank card with Apple Pay. This is a convenient, secure and confidential payment method.
As noted by 9to5Mac, BPS-Sberbank is the Belarusian arm of PJSC Sberbank, a state-owned Russian bank based in Moscow. It is one of the world's top 50 banks, and one of the largest in Europe, with 137M individual customers and 1 million business clients.
The news means Belarus is added to Apple's current list of 57 countries which now support Apple Pay. Further West, a law passed recently in Germany could force Apple to open up its NFC chip to rival mobile payment services, a move Apple says could harm user-friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information.
Elsewhere in Europe, popular travel pass provider Citymapper has announced that its Citymapper Pass now works with Apple Pay, meaning you can add it to your Wallet App. The feature is currently available in London, and there are reported plans to bring functionality to other cities around the world.
Citymapper Pass now works with Apple Pay!#thinnerwallet pic.twitter.com/Uq9rhNVOKn— Citymapper (@Citymapper) November 19, 2019
Apple's improved Maps data works its way into the Northwest
Apple has continued its quest to vastly improves is Apple Maps app, with a fresh new set of improvements for the Midwest!
Josh Hawley introduces legislation designed to protect data of Americans
Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced legislation aimed at Apple and TikTok's ties with China, in particular regarding the storage and use of data.
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro may get the new Magic Keyboard next year
A report from Digitimes via Macworld suggests that Apple is planning to upgrade its 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same Magic Keyboard found in its new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
If your iPhone XS Max needs a case, these are the best ones we found!
You can't let that iPhone XS Max go unprotected, you'll want a case right away.