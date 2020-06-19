Apple has rolled out new Apple Pay promotions to customers, including discounts at Burger King, Sunglass Hut, Oakley, and more.

Apple frequently gives Apple Pay and Apple Card users incentives for shopping using the service both online and in-store. Of course, right now the emphasis is on shopping from home, and an email to Apple Pay customers details the latest discounts. According to MacRumors the deals are as follows:

Burger King - Get a $1 Whopper in the Burger King app.

Cole Haan - 20% off plus free shipping with code APPLEPAY.

HBX - 15% off full-priced streetwear with code APPLEPAY.

Oakley - $25 off next purchase when spending $100+ on sunglasses.

Puma - 20% off shoes, apparel, and more with code APPLEPAY.

Sunglass Hut - 15% off select styles with code APPLEPAY.

1stdibs - $100 off luxury goods when spending $500+ with code APPLEPAY.

Stadium Goods - 10% off street stylus plus free shipping in the Stadium Goods app.

Apple is also offering free shipping and returns through Apple Pay partners including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Chico's Soma, Tommy Hilfiger, and White House Black Market.

All of the deals are available until 11:59 ET July 1.

Across the pond, Apple Pay has recently come under scrutiny from the European Commission, which has announced a formal investigation into the service over the integration of Apple Pay within merchant websites and Apple's limitations placed on the NFC chip in the iPhone, which only works with Apple Pay.