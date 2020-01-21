Apple Pay support for ING France is coming in the first quarter of 2020 according to its official Twitter account.

Earlier this week the company took to Twitter to advise one of its customers that Apple Pay would be available in the first quarter of 2020, however, no specific date has been provided:

Bonjour, Apple Pay sera disponible au cours du premier trimestre 2020. Bon après-midi. Maryne — INGFrance_SAV (@INGFrance_SAV) January 15, 2020

According to one Twitter user, ING France has updated and now supports Apple Wallet as of today, January 21:

l'application @INGFrance se met à jour et prend en charge #Wallet à présent.

l'arrivée d' #ApplePay est donc confirmée avant le 30/06/2020.



On en reparle cette semaine dans un article dédié à #ing — ma neobanque (@Ma_Neobanque) January 21, 2020

ING already offers Apple Pay to its customers in several other countries including the Netherlands and Germany. Commenting on today's revelation that ING France now supports Apple's Wallet app, ING's Belgium Twitter account also revealed that there is "no official and fixed date yet that we can communicate" - however, it offered Payconiq as an alternative to customers "while waiting", seemingly confirming that Apple Pay is on the way there too. A couple of disgruntled users blasted Payconiq and ING Belgique's response on Twitter, one user lamented (translated):

We ask you about the availability of the LED bulb and you suggest candle lighting ...

So, Apple Pay is coming to ING France in the next couple of months, and it seems as though Belgium won't be far behind, however, there is no confirmed date.