What you need to know
- Apple is paying 6% Daily Cash cashback this holiday season.
- Purchases must be made via Apple Card at Apple Stores or online.
- This only applied to hardware purchases.
Apple is paying 6% Daily Cash cashback on hardware purchases made via Apple Card this holiday season according to 9to5Mac. That's double the standard 3% that is normally paid and it's a figure that could soon add up if you're planning on picking up a new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
There are, as always, caveats to consider. First, this only applies to Apple hardware so you can't buy third-party accessories and get 6% cashback. You also need to buy either at an Apple Store or at the company's online store.
Apple says that this deal isn't available when buying things like AppleCare+, nor will it apply to iPhone Upgrade Program payments. It has to be an outright purchase, and it has to be Apple hardware directly from Apple.
If you follow those rules you are effectively saving 6% on anything you buy. And considering the Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and the Pro Display XDR is also around the corner, this could be well worth doing. If you don't already have Apple Card, now might be the time to change that.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
