Simply Mac, Apple's largest Apple Premier Partner in the U.S. is reopening six closed stores in the country, and extending the hours of 28 others.

In a press release the company stated:

Cool Holdings, Inc. the parent company of Simply Mac, Inc., the largest Apple Premier Partner in the U.S. ("Simply Mac"), announced that it has begun to reopen and expand the hours of many of its Simply Mac retail stores that had been closed or had hours of operation curtailed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four stores located in Johnson City, TN, Lubbock, TX, Missoula, MT, and Springfield, MO were opened on May 4, 2020, and two stores located in Bozeman, MT and Ft. Wayne, IN are scheduled to reopen on May 18, 2020. The Company had previously reduced hours of operation at all stores by closing on Sundays and Mondays, but is now reopening 28 additional stores on Mondays. These actions are enabling Simply Mac to rehire many of its employees who were previously laid-off during the closures.

Cool Holdings' CEO Reinier Voigt noted that the restrictions in many of its Simply Mac localities were being lifted or eased, allowing them to reopen many of its stores and expand operating hours. Six of Simply Mac's 44 stores will remain closed "for various reasons."

He further noted that Simply Mac had "been filling an important need to support adults working remotely and students studying at home with Apple laptops, tablets, certified repair services, and technical support."

Four stores in Johnson City, TN, Lubbock, TX, Missoula, MT, and Springfield, MO reopened at the weekend, and a further two in Bozeman, MT, and Ft. Wayne, IN will reopen on May 18.

Simply Mac also announced that it was offering a special $100 discount to all First Responders who buy any new MacBook.