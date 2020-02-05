Apple has just released the first beta versions of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 and when these updates arrive for the general public in a few weeks, they'll have some important features in tow. Among these are new Memoji stickers and CarPlay enhancements on iOS, while macOS sees updates for Screen Time and Accessibility features. But most important to iCloud users is this: iCloud Shared Folders are finally (yes, that merits a 'finally') on their way.

Let's dive in to the changes coming down the road.

The big one is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and that's iCloud Folder Sharing. This one was originally slated for the initial releases of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, but it got pushed back late in the game. Now, it's really on its way.

Like folder sharing for services like Dropbox, iCloud Shared Folders allows you to share the contents of your folder with anyone you choose. You can allow only those specific people that you select to view a folder, or anyone with a link. You can also set the folder to read-only, or allow those with access to make changes to folder contents.