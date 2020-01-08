Apple's senior director for global privacy has defended its use of encryption and stated that creating a back door to the iPhone would not help solve crimes in a panel appearance at CES 2020.

Towards the end of last year, it emerged that Apple would be "returning" to CES 2020, a story that got blown totally out of proportion. Apple was in fact only "returning" to CES by way of a panel appearance from Apple's senior director for global privacy. But that doesn't mean she didn't have some very important things to say, because she did.

As reported by CNBC, Horvath spoke about Apple's use of encryption, in the wake of news that the FBI has requested Apple's assistance in accessing two locked iPhones believed to have belonged to Pensacola Naval base shooter Mohammed Alshamrani. According to the report: