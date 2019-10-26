What you need to know
- Apple has published a new video highlighting pricy on the iPhone.
- The video claims that there is now more private information on our phones than in our homes.
- Also says privacy should be simple, straightforward and understood.
A new Apple video published to YouTube has highlighted privacy on the iPhone, saying that it has never been more important.
The video states:
Right now there is more private information on your phone than in your home. Think about that.
The description reads:
We believe your privacy should never be something you have to question. It should be simple, straightforward, and understood.
Whilst Apple has always highlighted privacy and security as a feature of the iPhone, the video comes in the wake of several privacy gaffs from some of Apple's competitors. Recently it was revealed that a security flaw in the Samsung Galaxy S10 meant that if you applied a third-party screen protector, the device could be unlocked using any fingerprint. Google also came under fire after it was revealed that its brand new Pixel 4 did not have an eyes open option for its Face Unlock feature, meaning that someone could theoretically point your phone at your face whilst you were asleep to unlock it.
You can check out the full video below.
