- Apple has announced that it is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit.
- It means developers will be able to prototype non-commercial smart home accessories using the ADK.
- Apple recently announced it was taking part in Project Connected Home alongside Amazon, Google and Zigbee Alliance.
Apple has announced that it is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development kit, in wake of news that it is joining a new industry effort to create an open standard for smart home devices.
Yesterday, December 18, Apple announced that it was joining Project Connected Home over IP, alongside Google, Amazon and Zigbee Alliance. That announcement revealed that the coalition would be working to simplify the development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers when it comes to smart home products.
In order to accelerate the development of this new universal standard, Apple has announced that it is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit (ADK). In a news post on its Developer website Apple said:
HomeKit has grown to become the most extensive, powerful and secure smart home platform available on more than a billion iOS and iPadOS devices. Built from the ground up to protect customer data, HomeKit and the Home app use innovative privacy technologies and techniques to help minimize the amount of data anyone — including Apple — can access as well as powerful security features that protect personal information. By open-sourcing its HomeKit technology, Apple will be helping to jump-start the initiative and ultimately deliver an even better experience to customers.
As of right now, developers can start prototyping non-commercial smart-home accessories using the HomeKit Open Source ADK. Apple also says it will contribute its HomeKit Accessory Protocol to the working group. Apple has further confirmed that current, existing HomeKit accessories will continue to work after the new protocol becomes available, as it plans to continue to support HAP within its ecosystem.
The HomeKit ADK can be accessed on GitHub now!
