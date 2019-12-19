Apple has announced that it is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development kit, in wake of news that it is joining a new industry effort to create an open standard for smart home devices.

Yesterday, December 18, Apple announced that it was joining Project Connected Home over IP, alongside Google, Amazon and Zigbee Alliance. That announcement revealed that the coalition would be working to simplify the development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers when it comes to smart home products.

In order to accelerate the development of this new universal standard, Apple has announced that it is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit (ADK). In a news post on its Developer website Apple said: