Apple has just announced its financial results for Q1 2022, covering the period between October 1 and December 25, 2021. The company posted quarterly revenue of $123.9 billion. Profit for the quarter came in at $34.6 billion
Q1 2022 saw growth across most of Apple's product lines, with the notable exception of iPads, which were down slightly year-over-year. iPhone, Mac, services, and wearables were all up.
For a more detailed breakdown of Apple's Q1 results, head here.
Press release:
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Revenue up 11 percent to new all-time record
iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services revenue reach new all-time highs
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 27, 2022 Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.
"This quarter's record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice."
"The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time."
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022. Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2022 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 27, 2022 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The first developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 1 is now available to developers.
Review: This gaming chair is ideal for smaller people
I've always been impressed by Anda Seat's gaming chairs. They're made with quality materials, feel durable, and look good. However, this one is a bit on the small side.
Forget Face ID and Touch ID, Apple's working on Ear ID
Apple is working on technology that could allow someone to be authenticated using nothing more than their ear, according to a new patent.
Live your best life without fear; get a rugged case for your iPhone 13
Whether you're a rock climber or a biker, you want to enjoy your favorite activities without worrying about breaking your iPhone 13. That's why you need a rugged case to keep that beautiful handset safe.