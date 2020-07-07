What you need to know
- Apple has reduced the amount of money it will pay for iPhone trade-ins.
- This as we edge nearer an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcement.
- Some iPhones are now worth as much as $50 less than they were before the move.
Apple has reduced the amount of money it will give customers who want to trade in their old iPhone with some falling as much as $50. This comes as the company prepares to announce a rumored four new iPhones within the next three months.
The trade-in changes were first spotted by MacRumors which notes that some older iPhones see their trade-in value remain the same. But the most recent models not so much.
These are the current trade-in values as collated by MacRumors.
- iPhone XS Max: $500 to $450 (down $50)
- iPhone XS: $420 to $370 (down $50)
- iPhone XR: $300 to $270 (down $30)
- iPhone X: $320 to $280 (down $40)
- iPhone 8 Plus: $250 to $220 (down $30)
- iPhone 8: $170 (no change)
- iPhone 7 Plus: $150 to $130 (down $20)
- iPhone 7: $120 to $110 (down $10)
- iPhone 6s Plus: $100 (no change)
- iPhone 6s: $80 to $70 (down $10)
- iPhone 6 Plus: $50 to $45 (down $5)
- iPhone 6: $30 (no change)
- iPhone SE (1st generation): $30 (no change)
At this point it's probably worth hanging fire on a new iPhone purchase anyway. Unless you're in dire need of a new handset, of course.
Apple is thought to have as many as four new iPhones set to be announced in September or October 2020.
