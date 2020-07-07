Apple has reduced the amount of money it will give customers who want to trade in their old iPhone with some falling as much as $50. This comes as the company prepares to announce a rumored four new iPhones within the next three months.

The trade-in changes were first spotted by MacRumors which notes that some older iPhones see their trade-in value remain the same. But the most recent models not so much.

These are the current trade-in values as collated by MacRumors.

iPhone XS Max : $500 to $450 (down $50)

: $500 to $450 (down $50) ‌ iPhone XS‌ : $420 to $370 (down $50)

: $420 to $370 (down $50) iPhone XR : $300 to $270 (down $30)

: $300 to $270 (down $30) ‌ iPhone‌ X : $320 to $280 (down $40)

: $320 to $280 (down $40) ‌ iPhone‌ 8 Plus : $250 to $220 (down $30)

: $250 to $220 (down $30) ‌ iPhone‌ 8 : $170 (no change)

: $170 (no change) ‌ iPhone‌ 7 Plus : $150 to $130 (down $20)

: $150 to $130 (down $20) ‌ iPhone‌ 7 : $120 to $110 (down $10)

: $120 to $110 (down $10) ‌ iPhone‌ 6s Plus : $100 (no change)

: $100 (no change) ‌ iPhone‌ 6s : $80 to $70 (down $10)

: $80 to $70 (down $10) ‌ iPhone‌ 6 Plus : $50 to $45 (down $5)

: $50 to $45 (down $5) ‌ iPhone‌ 6 : $30 (no change)

: $30 (no change) iPhone SE (1st generation): $30 (no change)

At this point it's probably worth hanging fire on a new iPhone purchase anyway. Unless you're in dire need of a new handset, of course.

Apple is thought to have as many as four new iPhones set to be announced in September or October 2020.