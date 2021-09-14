What you need to know
- Apple has reduced the cost of repairing an iPhone with cracked glass on the back of the phone.
- The company has reduced the rate for its customers from $99 to $29.
- You need to have AppleCare+ on the phone in order to enjoy the lowered rate.
Apple has just made it cheaper to repair your iPhone with that horrible crack on the back.
Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has lowered the price of repairing an iPhone with a crack on the back glass to $29. Previously, only a crack on the front glass of the iPhone got this $29 repair cost. The back glass, until now, cost Apple customers $99.
While this is great news for anyone who has ever shattered the glass on the back of their iPhone, there are some caveats that you need to know before you go throwing your iPhone around.
First, this reduced rate only applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. if you have an iPhone 11 or earlier iPhone, the old rate still applies. Apple must have found that repairing the iPhone 12 was easier than previous models due to its new, flat design. Since the iPhone 13 is still the same design, it's not surprising it is included here.
The second thing to keep in mind is that you need to have AppleCare+ coverage on your iPhone if you want to get a repair at this rate. Repairs of this kind without Apple's protection program could cost up to $599, so AppleCare+ is a good bet.
What happens if you crack both the front and back glass at the same time? According to the report, that will cost $58 ($29 times two).
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are gorgeous looking and do include the Ceramic Shield that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 to resist cracking. However, if you want to be sure you won't pay a ton of money to fix your glass if it does break, AppleCare+ just became a better deal than it already was.
