Apple has just made it cheaper to repair your iPhone with that horrible crack on the back.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has lowered the price of repairing an iPhone with a crack on the back glass to $29. Previously, only a crack on the front glass of the iPhone got this $29 repair cost. The back glass, until now, cost Apple customers $99.

While this is great news for anyone who has ever shattered the glass on the back of their iPhone, there are some caveats that you need to know before you go throwing your iPhone around.

First, this reduced rate only applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. if you have an iPhone 11 or earlier iPhone, the old rate still applies. Apple must have found that repairing the iPhone 12 was easier than previous models due to its new, flat design. Since the iPhone 13 is still the same design, it's not surprising it is included here.