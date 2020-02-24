Apple's Mac Pro is a high-end, powerful machine, and while we've known that since its launch, now we get to see exactly what makes it tick.

Apple released a technical overview document for the Mac Pro which contains every possible bit of information you could want about the Mac Pro. From detailed descriptions of the graphics modules to extensive explanations of the processor to information on how the Mac Pro utilizes Apple's software in specific and special ways thanks to its performance power.

The Mac Pro isn't the only piece of hardware getting love, Apple released a similar document for the Pro Display XDR. Not only does this document provide all the nitty-gritty details of all the components found in the Pro Display XDR, but it also details the LED backlighting system inside the monitor in extensive detail, giving you a very cool view and understanding of how the technology works behind the beautiful display.

Finally, Mac Pro users — or just tech enthusiasts — who love knowing every possible spec and detail of a machine, right down to the material its made of, have a complete guide to nerd out to, and that's something we can all celebrate.

