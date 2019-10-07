Alongside the release of macOS Catalina, Apple on Monday introduced a new update for Final Cut Pro X. The update introduces a number of improvements, including the addition of a new Metal engine that Apple claims "delivers performance gains across a wide range of Mac systems."

With a new Metal-based engine, Apple says Final Cut Pro X users will notice improved playback and rendering, both of which should make editing video a quicker process. On the 15-inch MacBook Pro, for example, Apple said users will notice up to 20 faster performance.

The update was also tailored to Apple's upcoming Mac Pro redesign.