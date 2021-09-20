While it might be easy to be distracted by iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 today, Apple also released an important update to iCloud on the web.

Today, the company released its redesign to iCloud Mail on the web. The redesign has been in beta since June and, earlier today, Apple brought it to the main iCloud website for all iCloud Mail users. The new design is very similar to the iCloud Mail app that now exists on the Mac and iPad.

In order to access the new design, just log into iCloud on the web and navigate to the Mail app. You'll automatically get upgraded to the new design which features new fonts, a cleaner user interface, and a smaller popup window for when you compose an email in your browser.

Apple also released some updates to iCloud Mail for any iCloud+ customer today, including its Hide My Email and Custom Domain features. Hide My Email allows you to create a customized email that forwards to your personal email but that can be deleted at any time. Custom Domains allow you to send and receive an email at your own domain with support for up to three email addresses per domain.

iCloud+ is Apple's premium iCloud service that any customer who pays for a tier of iCloud gets access to.

iCloud Mail also got a small redesign on the iPhone and iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Both software updates are available to download for free now.