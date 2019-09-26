While owners of the Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 Apple Watch enjoy watchOS 6, which was released last Thursday, owners of the Series 1 and Series 2 are still waiting for the software update. Reported by Macrumors , Apple has released watchOS 5.3.2, an incremental update, for the Series 1 and 2 today.

The Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 are slated to get watchOS 6, but Apple has not announced the date for when each device will receive the new software. The beta of watchOS 6.1 is already out, so Series 1 and Series 2 owners will potentially have to wait for the public release of 6.1 to get upgraded. Until then, owners should make sure to download and install today's update.

To find the update, users should check the dedicated Apple Watch app on their iPhone. In the app, tap on General > Software Update. In order to do the install, the Apple Watch always requires 50% battery, needs to be on the charger, and is required to be in range of the iPhone it is paired with.

