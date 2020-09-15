What you need to know
- Apple just announced that it has a ton of new software landing tomorrow, September 16.
- That means iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 will all arrive tomorrow.
- There's no word on macOS Big Sur yet, though.
Apple just wrapped up its September special event and it dropped a bombshell at the end. It's making a ton of software available to the public tomorrow – September 16.
As of tomorrow, everyone will be able to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 to their devices without dealing with betas. These are the final, fleshed out updates and bring with them all of the hot new features we heard about during WWDC back in June.
Apple also confirmed that all of the new hardware it announced today – Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air (2020), and iPad 8 will ship with the updates pre-installed as well.
All of these updates have been working their way through Apple's developer and public beta programs, with Apple clearly of the mind that they're ready for prime time. All eyes will be on tomorrow's releases to see whether that's really the case or not.
