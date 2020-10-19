Apple removing app that lets you play Google Stadia on the iPhone

A few weeks ago, we reported on Stadium Full Screen Browser, a free browser that would let gamers stream Google Stadia games to their iPhone. It was a little complicated to get set up, but it did work. Today, however, it appears that the app will no longer be available for download from the App Store.

Zach Knox, the developer behind the app, announced on Monday that the app would be removed from the App Store for violating Apple's terms and conditions.

"My app is being removed from the App Store, AMA"

When asked why the app was being removed, Knox said that it was related to how he used WebKit with the GameController framework.

"I was "extending WebKit" by hooking it into the native GameController framework and thus Bluetooth controllers, which they didn't like."

If you want to try and get your hands on the app before it is removed, you can check to see if Stadium Full Screen Browser is still on the App Store.