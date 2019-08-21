The iPhone 11 is not even here yet Apple is already making plans for the 2020 iPhone. Apple is reportedly already in the final stages of testing flexible OLED panels from BOE Display to use for iPhones beyond 2019, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

It's been well chronicled that Apple wants to reduce its reliance on Samsung, its main supplier for iPhone OLED panels. After all, Samsung displays are very expensive; in fact, they are the most expensive part of the iPhone XS and XS Max. However, cutting back has proved to be tough as other competitors don't have a streamlined process to produce millions of panels to meet Apple's demands. But that may be changing very soon.

Apple hopes BOE can supply part of its OLED panels for iPhones beyond this year. It is reportedly "aggressively testing" BOE's panels, which could find themselves in iPhones sooner than expected.