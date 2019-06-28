Apple is moving production of its new Mac Pro computer back to China according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal . The Cupertino company had spent the last six years manufacturing the cylindrical Mac Pro in Texas.

Apple Inc. is manufacturing its new Mac Pro computer in China, according to people familiar with its plans, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S. as trade tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Beijing. The tech giant has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc. to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the people said.

Apple already has most of its production for iPhone, iPads and MacBooks in Asia. The Mac Pro was one of the last hold outs still being manufactured in the U.S. but that is changing with the new generation. The Mac Pro will start at $6,000 and has the ability to be configurable to truly gaudy specs.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Apple said "final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process," pointing out that the design that goes into the Mac Pro is done stateside and U.S. parts are included in the making of the computer.

This is yet the latest update Apple has dropped over the past couple days that have proven to be quite impactful on the company. Aside from some leadership reshuffling and product changes, longtime designer Jony Ive confirmed his departure from the company. Ive was instrumental in the design of the past two Mac Pro models.

Apple's powerful new Mac Pro will go on sale in the fall.