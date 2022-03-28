Apple reportedly slashing iPhone SE production as unsold devices pile up

What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone SE orders.
- A new report says that the war in Ukraine and inflation could be causing consumer spending to slow.
- Apple's latest iPhone SE sells for $429 and has support for 5G.
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone SE output as slow sales mean stocks aren't selling through as expected.
The news comes via both Nikkei Asia and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, with the former suggesting that slow sales are being blamed on inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, in one of the first signs that the Ukraine war and looming inflation have started to dent consumer electronics demand, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia.
Following that report, Kuo weighed in via Twitter to say that iPhone SE demand is lower than expected — something that can possibly be seen via the fact that iPhone SE devices remain available for order without the long delivery estimates associated with other Apple products. Anyone ordering an iPhone SE right now is likely to be able to get it delivered almost immediately, with in-store collection also available.
Kuo now believes that Apple will ship between 15 million and 20 million iPhone SE handsets throughout 2022 — a reduction on the original 25 million to 30 million prediction.
Apple's new iPhone SE is the best iPhone Apple has ever sold at its price point. That's thanks to the inclusion of a speedy A15 Bionic chip just like the one found in the current iPhone 13, not to mention the addition of 5G connectivity for the first time. The iPhone SE now sells for $429 and is available in three colors.
