Apple is reportedly working on a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone

As reported by WCCFTech, it appears that Apple may finally be working on that MagSafe battery pack that we all have wanted since the iPhone 12 lineup was released last fall.

Steve Moser, a contributing writer at MacRumors, noticed code in the second beta of iOS 14.5 that talks about a new "Mobile Charge Mode" for the iPhone. It indicates that the company is working on a battery pack that attaches to the iPhone through MagSafe and keeps the iPhone charged at 90% to maintain "battery efficiency."

New 'Mobile Charge Mode' in iOS 14.5 beta 2 for an as-yet-unannounced 'Battery Pack' and not a case presumedly because it uses MagSafe for charging iPhone 12 devices. Also interestingly it keeps your iPhone charged to 90% for 'battery efficiency'. https://t.co/CPZXkBXkEc pic.twitter.com/jHHrrz4Qir — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 16, 2021

The report notes that, while a MagSafe battery pack is a great idea, in theory, there are currently efficiency impacts from wireless charging that still make it an inferior charging method in many situations.

At the same time, there are tons of questions that need answering. For example, a wired connection is a far more efficient way of charging anything. Bring wireless charging into the play and you suddenly lose energy in the form of heat, ultimately leading to inefficiency. Has this upcoming accessory figured all the inefficiency issues out?

If Apple has figured out the power transfer and heat issues, a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone would be a solid product that many would find useful.