Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has rereleased the watchOS 7.1 Public Beta to those signed up in the Apple Beta Software Program. The new release has restored missing watch faces and the Blood Oxygen app, two things that were missing from the release when it was originally rolled out to beta testers.

When Apple launched the watchOS 7.1 beta, two notable changes were that the Blood Oxygen app and the new watch faces that came with watchOS 7 were missing. The second developer beta and public beta that's arrived today for watchOS 7.1 bring those missing features back.

If you want to learn more about the new Blood Oxygen app, check out our review on the Apple Watch Series 6.

Those signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program for the Apple Watch can download the watchOS 7.1 Public Beta by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple Watch. You can also check for it through the Watch app on your iPhone.

Apple released a number of developer and public beta updates this week across the board. Most notably would be the iOS 14.2 developer beta, which adds a bunch of new emojis including a black cat, blueberries, and a transgender flag.

watchOS 7 has been available to the public for the past two weeks, bringing with it sleep tracking, new watch faces, and automatic handwashing detection.