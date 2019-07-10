What you need to know
- Apple rolled out a silent update for Macs that removes the Zoom web server.
- This is Apple's proactive approach to address the budding Zoom issue.
- The update is being deployed automatically, which means users don't have to do a thing.
Apple has rolled out a silent update for Mac users that removes the Zoom web server that allowed malicious websites to access the camera without permission. Apple confirmed the update in a statement to TechCrunch.
The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant told TechCrunch that the update — now released — removes the hidden web server, which Zoom quietly installed on users' Macs when they installed the app.
Apple said the update does not require any user interaction and is deployed automatically.
The automatic Mac update is Apple's response to the Zoom debacle that has unfolded over the past few days. When users downloaded the Zoom app, it covertly installed a web server that turned out to be vulnerable to malicious web sites which could in turn access the Mac's camera.
After backpedaling, Zoom released an emergency patch yesterday to fix the issue but now Apple is taking a proactive approach to remove the web server from all Macs, regardless if users downloaded the patch.