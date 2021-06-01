Apple has today updated its iWork suite with new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

The new version of Pages, 11.1, includes an update for linking and better integration with Schoolwork:

Link to web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers from objects such as shapes, lines, images, drawings, or text boxes

Teachers using the Schoolwork app to assign activities in Pages can now view student progress, including word count and time spent

The same linking and Schoolwork updates have been applied to Numbers, which also gets support for collaborating on forms in shared spreadsheets. Keynote has also received the same Schoolwork app.

As noted, better Schoolwork integration means teachers can give assignments in Pages, Numbers, or Keynote and then view student progress including how much time they've spent in a document and their word count.

In March Apple launched its Apple Teacher Portfolio to help teachers bring creativity to the classroom. From that announcement:

Apple unveiled a new self-paced professional learning offering, Apple Teacher Portfolio, to help educators bring creativity to every lesson and any subject, no matter where learning happens. Apple is also providing updates across its Schoolwork and Classroom apps and the popular Everyone Can Create curriculum, which take advantage of the latest features of iPad and Apple apps. Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center, the self-paced professional learning platform. The free offering helps educators make the most of Apple technology through each phase of their lesson planning to help students activate prior knowledge, explore a topic more deeply, and apply understanding. With 21 templates and lesson ideas inspired by the Everyone Can Create project guides, educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie.

Apple also brought more significant updates to its iWork suite in March.