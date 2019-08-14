First spotted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter , the challenge sets a distance for activity fiends to embark on. Here's how this particular challenge breaks down:

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will take place on August 25. That isn't just a random date, Apple selected it in honor of the Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary.

On August 25, earn an award inspired by Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary. Record a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least three miles (4.8KM) — the distance of the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back.

The three-mile distance is the same as the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge within the Grand Canyon National Park.

Any person who completes the challenge will get two exclusive badges via the Activity app, which they can use as stickers in Messages and FaceTime. In the past, Apple has set a time goal for its challenges, but this is one of the few instances it sets a distance goal instead.

If you own an Apple Watch, will you partake in this new challenge?