Apple's shares have climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, following reports Apple will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.

As noted by Business Insider:

Apple gained as much as 4.3% on Tuesday after Nikkei Asia reported the company will ramp up iPhone production next year. The tech giant aims to produce 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, according to the report. The sum reflects a 30% increase from the year-ago period, signaling demand for its 5G-capable iPhone 12 lineup was strong despite the pandemic and its economic fallout.

As the report notes, that means that Apple added around $88 billion to its market value in about 20 minutes this morning. The price has leveled out a little, but are still up at around 2.94%, or $125.39, their highest level since mid-September.

