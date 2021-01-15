Apple has shared a new video on its YouTube channel going behind the scenes of some student-created films that were shot using an iPhone. The video, which takes us behind the production of four student filmmakers, shows how each became part of the "Shot on iPhone" series.

Each student takes on a different cinema tradition and reimagines it in a new way. Apple has placed timestamps in the video description to separate each story out:

Commissioned by Apple. See what it takes to make movies Shot on iPhone, as we go behind the scenes with four student filmmakers. Each reimagines cinema tradition in a different way: from classic noir to magical realism to stop-motion animation and more. 00:28 See how Niko shot a period piece on iPhone 12. 1:22 See how Ciara used movement in their film Our Light Shines in the Dark. See her film @apple on 1.26.21. 1:40 See how AhaNah shot Window to the Soul in stop-motion. Watch the full film @apple on 1.27.21. 2:43 See how Guillermo created in-camera transitions in RobaLuna. See them in action @apple starting 1.19.21.

You can watch all of the behind the scenes in the video below: