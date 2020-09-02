MacStadium is offering customers an Intel Mac mini at half price, forever, if they sign up using a special promo code. That's it. That's all you need to know.

Ok, a little bit more info. MacStadium hosts Macs – including Mac minis and Mac Pros – in data centers around the world and then rents them out to people who need them. Those Macs are accessed remotely and can be used for anything from streaming media via Plex to handling offloaded development jobs via Xcode. Users pay a monthly fee based on what they need and everyone's happy.

And now that fee is half what it was before, at least until Apple silicon rolls into town.

Why offer the promotion now? We are always pushing forward at MacStadium. New Apple Silicon and macOS 11 will introduce new features and procedures for everyone, including us. You can count on our experts to always offer the latest hardware, software, and services. We want to be the single destination for all Mac infrastructure needs. As we prepare for the future, we still have hundreds of pristine Mac minis and rack slots available right now. We want to put them to use and let customers benefit as well.

Have an iPad and want a Mac that you can use for Mac-specific things? That's a thing you can do with a Mac mini hosted at MacStadium.

Demo:

- the new iPadOS 13.4 pointer

- a @MacStadium remote Mac mini

- the updated @screensvnc app



It's really incredible to jump back and forth with a usable pointer and keyboard. As @viticci says, it's macOS as an app. pic.twitter.com/WDRw4Torbr — Brian Stucki (@brianstucki) April 3, 2020

Hosted Macs aren't for everyone, but they just got cheaper if you're one of the people who can make use of a Mac that you don't even need to see to be able to use! There are different specifications and different generations of Mac mini available, too.