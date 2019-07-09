Apple's busy morning continued with it slashing the price of high-end storage options across its entire Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro.

The major discounts apply to the higher SSD options such as the 4TB option for the MacBook Pro, which saw its price dropped from $3,000 to $1,600. The iMac Pro 4TB SSD saw a price reduction of $1,200.

The 1TB and 2TB also saw their prices slashed by up to $200 and $400 on the iMac, MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

All told, the new prices are going to be welcomed. Over the past few years, the prices of SSD on Macs have increased astronomically. It's nice to see Apple listen to its customers to curve back prices, especially for the high-end options.

You'll still be paying a premium on Mac SSDs, just not as much as you used to. You can see all the changes to the Macs on Apple's site.

