What you need to know
- Apple is helping developers get ready for the switch to Apple silicon.
- It has announced a new Developer Transition Kit to assist.
- The first developers have already had their requests approved.
Apple has already started to approve requests for its Developer Transition Kits, which will help macOS developers make the leap to Apple silicon.
As reported by AppleInsider:
Select developers who submitted applications to take part in the Universal App Quick Start Program were on Tuesday notified of acceptance via email. Those chosen by Apple were also charged the $500 fee for access to the company's Developer Transition Kit, which consists of a Mac mini outfitted with an A12Z Bionic SoC similar to ARM-based chips expected to launch with future Macs.
As part of the move from Intel to Apple-designed chips as the processors for its Mac lineup, Apple announced that developers can get started right now on shifting their apps from their current architecture to the one required for Apple silicon. Part of this process is the limited use of a Developer Transition Kit, a specially modified Mac Mini featuring Apple's A12Z Bionic Soc, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and various ports. From the press release:
Apple Developer Program members can start moving their apps to Apple silicon today by applying for the Universal App Quick Start Program. The program provides access to documentation, forums support, beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode 12, and includes the limited use of a DTK, which will enable developers to build and test their Universal 2 apps. The DTK, which must be returned to Apple at the end of the program, consists of a Mac mini with Apple's A12Z Bionic SoC inside and desktop specs, including 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a variety of Mac I/O ports. Developers can apply to the program at developer.apple.com, and the total cost of the program is $500.
Developers must return the unit after one year, and cannot share their thoughts publicly about the kit, or even share photos of it without Apple's written approval.
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
