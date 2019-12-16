What you need to know
- Apple is advertising its monthly iPhone installment plan.
- The ad appears in the Wallet app.
- Buyers can pick up an iPhone on Apple Card and pay monthly, interest-free.
We already know that Apple planned to offer an interest-free financing option for buyers who wanted to pay for iPhones monthly. But Apple is making sure nobody misses the news by pushing a new ad to users of its Wallet app.
To take advantage of the deal buyers need to use their Apple Card to make the purchase, with the monthly fee added to their minimum card payment every month.
The new ad was spotted by M.G. Siegler and shared on Twitter. And I have to admit to being left with a bad taste about the whole thing.
Wow, this is... aggressive. An almost full-screen self-ad on launch of the Apple Wallet app... pic.twitter.com/v5ABveCx7P— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) December 16, 2019
The ad itself isn't really the issue here, but rather where it appears. The Wallet app should't be somewhere for ads to appear. It's for handling payments and keeping tabs on your Apple Card balance. It's where store cards hang out, not where Apple should be advertising iPhones.
Over the years I've pointed at some of Samsung's poor advertising decisions as well as the deals it's done with other companies that fill its phones with bloatware. But this doesn't feel too dissimilar in some ways, with Apple leveraging its Wallet app to push ads at people.
Am I being harsh, or should Apple be held to a higher standard? Especially given its positioning as the last bastion of privacy and add-free everything? Let me know below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Things task management app updated with improved Quick Find search and more
Developer Cultured Code has released an update to the popular Things app for iPhone and iPad, bringing improved Quick Find and more.
Adobe's Photoshop for iPad gets a new Select Subject feature and more
Adobe is today rolling out a new update to its Photoshop app for iPad, adding a new Select Subject feature as well as other changes.
You can now subscribe to Apple Arcade for $49.99 per year and save $10
If you're an Apple Arcade fan you can now save $9.98 a year by paying for 12 months at a time. At $49.99 per year you're effectively getting two months of Apple Arcade free.
Don't let the OLED screen on your iPhone X break — get a screen protector
If you want to protect your iPhone X, a screen protector is the way to go: Here are the best options you can buy right now.