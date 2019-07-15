What you need to know

  • Apple stops selling the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus in India.
  • The decision comes as Apple changes its focus from volume to revenue.
  • The new base iPhone 6s will cost $116 (Rs 8,000) more for consumers.

Apple is changing its plans in India for one focused on volume over revenue. To boost revenue, its first order of business is to stop selling older iPhone models according to a new report from The Economic Times.

As part of its new strategy to focus on driving value in India instead of chasing volumes, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus and 6s Plus, three senior industry executives said. This will increase the entry level price of an iPhone in India by almost Rs 8,000.

The executives said supplies of these models stopped last month. Apple's distributors and sales team have informed traders that the new entry model will be the iPhone 6s, as and when the existing stock of the earlier.

The move will make the iPhone 6s the new base Apple device in China, which will boost revenue because it costs Rs 8,000 more than the iPhone 6, which is about $116.

Interstingly, the decision to stop selling the iPhone SE in India comes even though Apple was manufacturing the device in the country.

Apple's charge of course is definitely a response to the declining iPhone sales volume in India over the past year, though report does mention sales were on the up thanks to promotions on the iPhone XR. However, Apple sought to cut these after its pivoted away from a focus on volume. It'll be interesting to see how Apple's new tactics play out in India.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals