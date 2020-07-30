What you need to know
- Apple has released an update to the Apple Store app.
- The update has added a new 'For You' tab.
- For You shows you order status, reservations, and more.
Since many of Apple's retail locations continue to close again due to surges in cases of COVID-19, now is a great time to revamp the Apple Store app.
Yesterday, Apple released an update to the Apple Store app, which brings a new 'For You' tab and personalized phone comparisons to the app.
The 'For You' tab organizes a bunch of things that used to be sprawled out over the app such as order statuses for products recently purchased and reservations at the Apple Store. Apple already has a 'For You' tab in other apps such as Apple Music, and will add it to the Podcasts app in iOS 14.
The app now includes the ability to compare your current iPhone to Apple's current lineup. This will allow shoppers to more easily determine if an upgrade is worth it.
- The new For You tab shows your order status, devices, services, reservations, and even product tips, all in one place.
- Find the iPhone that's best for you by instantly comparing it to the one you have.
You can download the update or the Apple Store app itself for free from the App Store now.
