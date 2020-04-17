Apple's Website is down in advance of iPhone SE pre-orders, which kick off in around 90 minutes!

Right now on Apple's website it states "You're . . . early. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep."

Apple announced its new iPhone SE (2020) on Wednesday. It features the classic design of the iPhone 8, complete with Touch ID. 3 colors, White, Black and Red, and a 4.7-inch LCD display.

Inside, it's got an A13 processor, 12 MP camera that can shoot 4K60, Portrait Mode, and more. From the press release:

Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

Prices for pre-order will begin at $399 for 64GB of storage, but you can get 128GB for just $50 more, and even 256GB. As mentioned, the iPhone SE features Apple's A13 Bionic chip, as well as wireless charging, capable of fast charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes.