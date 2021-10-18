What you need to know
- Apple's 'Unleashed' Mac event will take place later today.
- The Apple store has gone offline ahead of the event, as expected.
- The company may also unveil new AirPods.
Ahead of today's 'Unleashed' Mac event, Apple has taken down its online store. The company is expected to unveil its 2021 MacBook Pro at the event, likely powered by an updated version of the M1 chip.
Online store downtime is customary on the day of an Apple event with the usual holding screen being presented when clicking any links to buy products.
You can still access the site, but clicking on any buy links will take you to the usual holding screen that says:
We'll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon.
Alongside a new chip, the updated MacBook Pro set to be unveiled at today's event is rumored to feature a redesigned enclosure, mini-LED display, and the return of some pro-focused ports such as HDMI and an SD card slot.
MagSafe charging is also rumored to be making a comeback and the polarizing Touch Bar is set to be nixed.
Other rumors suggest we could see the arrival of a new Mac mini, although the event is likely to focus on Apple's portable machines for the most part.
We also have not yet seen the oft-rumored AirPods 3 so it's possible that Apple will dedicate some stage time to is latest generation of true wireless earbuds.
Apple's 'Unleashed' streaming event will take place at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET on Monday, October 18. Some or all of the products unveiled may be available to pre-order upon completion of the event when the store comes back online.
