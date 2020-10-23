What you need to know
- Apple has given some of its stores a refresh to coincide with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch.
- Several stores worldwide now have huge neon displays in their windows.
- Yes, the obsession with 5G continues.
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro release day is underway and some of the company's Apple Stores have received a refresh for the big day. A number of stores worldwide now have new, huge neon displays in their windows.
Shared by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber, some images show the new store furniture along – some of which continues Apple's obsession with 5G.
Five massive iPhone frames arranged like flower petals surround all five finishes of the iPhone 12 displayed on individual polished pedestals. Each phone runs an animated demo loop and the fixture corresponds with a multicolored neon glow. Window displays at Apple Stores last year featured a similar effect with backlit text reading "11" and "Pro."
Apple often dresses its stores up for big events, whether it's WWDC or a new product launch. But there are some striking additions to what are normally pretty sparse windows.
The iPhone 12 Pro takes center stage with four stacked iPhone silhouettes representing each new stainless steel finish behind demo phone pedestals. In contrast to the iPhone 12's neon backlighting, the 12 Pro display is polished and gleams with a racing trail of light.
Be sure to head on over to the full report to see more great images of the
