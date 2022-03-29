Apple and Authorized Service Providers will reportedly refuse to repair an iPhone that has been reported as missing in a change to the previous policy. Any device that has been reported as missing and placed on the GSMA Device Registry will no longer be eligible for service if required.

The move, reported by MacRumors which cites an internal memo, will require that devices have been marked as missing with that registry. The theory is that stolen iPhones will not be brought into Apple Stores for repair anymore.

If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they are instructed to decline the repair, according to Apple's memo shared on Monday. The new policy should help to reduce the amount of stolen iPhones brought to Apple for repair.

The GSMA Device Registry is one that is global, hopefully preventing thieves from shipping stolen devices out of the country to have them repaired elsewhere.

Stolen iPhones are hot property among thieves given their high price and usually strong used market. However, with Find My being so important to Apple and its users it does add a layer of complication for thieves. Devices that cannot have their Find My connection disabled already posed problems for Apple repair technicians and it is often a good sign that an iPhone has been stolen, too.