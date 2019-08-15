Israeli camera firm Corephotonics has filed an additional lawsuit against Apple over dual-camera technology it uses in iPhones. The new lawsuit argues that Apple is in violation of ten of its patents.

This marks the second time Corephotonics has filed a lawsuit against Apple. The first one was filed in November 2017 over the dual-cameras in the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. It seems it excluded the iPhone X as the suit was filed just four days after its release. This most recent lawsuit focuses on the most recent iPhones.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and argues Apple has infringed upon patents Nos. 9,661,233, 10,230, 898, 10,288,840, 10,317,647, 10,324,277, 10,330,897, 10,225,479, 10,015,408, 10,356,332 and 10,326,942.

Some of the technology these patents cover is the function of dual-cameras, including optical zoom, lens design and combining images from both the wide and telephoto lens.

Apple and Corephotonics previously discussed a working relationship that saw each company send members of their team to California, where Apple is based, and Tel Aviv, where Corephotonics is based. The first communication started in 2014 until it died down. Talks resumed in 2016, but before anything was reached, Apple released the iPhone 7 Plus and Corephotonics came to the conclusion that Apple was using its patents.

Apple has not commented on the story.