Apple has updated the Apple Support app with a few new features that make interacting with the support team, whether it be digitally or in person, more efficient and accessible.

The first update now allows you to import the details of a Genius Bar reservation into a pass in the Wallet app. When you arrive at the Apple Store, you can simply pull out your iPhone and have an Apple employee scan your reservation to get checked in.

In addition, Apple has made it easier to find help online. Customers can now search for an Advisor that speaks your preferred language as well as implementing better support for VoiceOver.

The update also includes the usual "performance enhancements and bug fixes."

You can download the Apple Support app for free from the App Store. For those who already have it downloaded, you can check the App Store app on your iPhone to make sure you are running the latest version.