What you need to know
- Apple has updated the Apple Support app.
- The update now allows Genius Bar reservations to exist as a pass in the Wallet app.
- It also includes the ability for customers to search for an Advisor that speaks their preferred language.
Apple has updated the Apple Support app with a few new features that make interacting with the support team, whether it be digitally or in person, more efficient and accessible.
The first update now allows you to import the details of a Genius Bar reservation into a pass in the Wallet app. When you arrive at the Apple Store, you can simply pull out your iPhone and have an Apple employee scan your reservation to get checked in.
In addition, Apple has made it easier to find help online. Customers can now search for an Advisor that speaks your preferred language as well as implementing better support for VoiceOver.
The update also includes the usual "performance enhancements and bug fixes."
Add a pass to Wallet for easy check-in at more Genius Bar locations
- Easier to find Advisors in your preferred language in regions with multiple languages
- Accessibility improvements for VoiceOver, including Search navigation, labels, and more
- Performance enhancements and bug fixes
You can download the Apple Support app for free from the App Store. For those who already have it downloaded, you can check the App Store app on your iPhone to make sure you are running the latest version.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Plum Deluxe Tea Subscription Box lets you enter the world of tea
Plum Deluxe encourages you to join its active online community, if you like, in addition to your tea subscription box.
With Apple silicon coming, MacStadium offers Intel Mac minis at 1/2 price
With Apple silicon coming to Macs, now could be a great time to pick up a bargain on an Intel Mac mini from MacStadium. For life!
Leaker says there won't be an Apple Watch Series 6 announcement this month
If you've been holding out for Apple Watch Series 6, you might be waiting a little bit longer.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portal solutions for your favorite Mac.