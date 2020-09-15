A few hours after showing off the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple dropped a video highlighting the design process behind the latest Watch faces that will be available to Apple Watch owners when watchOS 7 releases to the public tomorrow, September 16th.

In the video, Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, walks through his team's process in creating the newest Watch faces to grace the screen of our Apple Watches.

Dye talks about how the team's approach to face design is essentially a hybrid, combining the history of timekeeping and technology together to create the new faces.

"The Watch face is the most powerful and personal aspect of Apple Watch. Our approach to face design begins with a deep respect for the history of timekeeping. We combine that sense of craft with the powerful technologies and capabilities of Apple Watch to create these new faces."

The video highlights the new GMT, Count Up, Chronograph Pro, Memoji, Stripes, and Typograph faces. It also shows off the company's collaboration with artist Geoff McFetridge to create a new art face that changes every time to raise your wrist.