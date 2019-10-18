People may have been wearing Apple Watch for more than four years at this point, but Apple still thinks that it needs to tell us all how to do it properly. The company published a new support document (spotted by Apple Insider explaining exactly how an Apple Watch should be worn.

The lengthy article covers not only how Apple Watch should be worn, but also what materials went into making it. The various Apple Watch bands are also covered, so if you ever wondered what was in your fancy Link Bracelet, now you know. Spoiler, it's stainless steel.

Apple makes it clear that it makes Apple Watch in a way that should reduce any reactions wearers might have, too.